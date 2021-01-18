Armenian Deputy PM, Renco CEO discuss construction process of TPP in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan received on January 18 Renco's CEO Giovanni Rubini.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of Tigran Avinyan, the sides discusses the implementation process of the agreement signed on November 13, 2019 about the construction of a 250 megawatt combined-cycle power plant.

Giovanni Rubini presented the process of the works, noting that though there are some delays conditioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the current pace is rather promising and it will be possible to launch the TPP at its full scale in autumn, 2021. Renco’s CEO thanked the Government for the assistance.

Tigran Avinyan assessed the construction of the TPP as a successful project. The Deputy PM expressed the readiness of the Government of Armenia to continue the cooperation, expressing satisfaction over the ongoing works.

The sides agreed to continue discussions over future projects.