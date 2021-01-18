Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 January

Former Minister of Healthcare to assume position of chief of staff of PM’s Office

Former Minister of Healthcare to assume position of chief of staff of PM’s Office

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Former Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Arsen Torosyan will assume the position of chief of staff of the Prime Minister’s Office.

The respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Earlier today, based on the PM’s proposal, President Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree on appointing Anahit Avanesyan as Minister of Healthcare.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration