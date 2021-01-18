Government submits bill on creating Anti-Corruption Committee for Parliament’s discussion

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government has submitted a bill for the Parliament’s discussion which proposes to create a new anti-corruption agency, Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan said at the Parliament’s session.

“The bill package proposes to create a new investigative body – an Anti-Corruption Committee, the main jurisdiction of which will be to organize and conduct inter-court criminal proceedings over alleged corruption crimes”, he said.

Appointments to the Committee, including that of the executives, will be carried out as a result of an open competition.

