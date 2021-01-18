Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 January

Government submits bill on creating Anti-Corruption Committee for Parliament’s discussion

Government submits bill on creating Anti-Corruption Committee for Parliament’s discussion

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government has submitted a bill for the Parliament’s discussion which proposes to create a new anti-corruption agency, Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan said at the Parliament’s session.

“The bill package proposes to create a new investigative body – an Anti-Corruption Committee, the main jurisdiction of which will be to organize and conduct inter-court criminal proceedings over alleged corruption crimes”, he said.

Appointments to the Committee, including that of the executives, will be carried out as a result of an open competition.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration