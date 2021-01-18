COVID-infected President Sarkissian to be discharged from hospital soon
13:25, 18 January, 2021
YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian will soon be discharged from a hospital in London after being treated for COVID-19, his office said.
Sarkissian will continue treatment at home under the supervision of doctors. According to a news release issued by the president’s office, doctors advised him bed-rest.
The President will return to Armenia after fully recovering. Until then, he will work remotely.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
