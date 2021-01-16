Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh receive Sputnik V vaccine

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Around 100 troops of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh have received the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a news release.

“In one day around 100 servicemen at three observation posts of the Martuni and Martakert regions were vaccinated,” it said.

All Russian servicemen in Nagorno Karabakh will receive the two-dose vaccine by February 21.



