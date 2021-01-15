Military Prosecutor of Armenia meets with families of fallen or missing soldiers

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Military Prosecutor of Armenia Vahe Harutyunyan received on January 13 the families of soldiers who have been killed or went missing as a result of the recent war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, the Office of the Prosecutor General of Armenia told Armenpress.

Mr. Harutyunyan listened to their issues of concern and gave respective clarifications, assuring that the circumstances which led to the war, the information and data presented publicly over it are being examined by multiple criminal cases.

Then he proposed the families of fallen and missing soldiers to come to the Prosecution on January 14 aimed at having a more substantive discussion.

The families of soldiers were received by deputy military prosecutor Tigran Ambaryan. They raised their issues, shared their concerns and the problems connected with the search operations for the missing soldiers.

Tigran Ambaryan urged the families of soldiers to cooperate with the authorities who conduct the proceedings, providing them with the whole information and materials they know.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan