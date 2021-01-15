12-month inflation in Armenia comprises 3.7%

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The 12-month inflation in Armenia’s consumer market (December 2020 compared to December 2019) comprised 3.7%, and the one-month inflation (2020 December against November) – 3.4%, the Statistical Committee reports.

The 12-month inflation of food products and non-alcoholic drinks comprised 4.9%, the one-month inflation – 7.2%.

Consumer prices of clothing and shoes have increased by 0.3% in December 2020 compared to December 2019, and by 1.4% compared to November 2020.

The 12-month inflation in apartment services, water supply, electricity, gas and other types of fuel comprised 0.5%, the one-month inflation – 0.3%.

The prices in the healthcare sector increased by 3.9% within a year and by 1.2% in a month.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan