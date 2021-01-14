Artsakh status remains most important principle for resolution – FM responds to OSCE MG’s Popov

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The status of Artsakh remains the most important principle of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict resolution, Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian said in an interview with reporters, addressing OSCE Minsk Group’s Russian Co-Chair Igor Popov’s recent statement.

“I got acquainted with Mr. Popov’s interview and I have to mention that at a time Armenia had given consent to the Kazan Document because it contained a full package of the fundamental principles of the conflict resolution. Even after Azerbaijan’s rejection of this document the negotiations continued based on the fundamental principles. Even during the war, Azerbaijan had given consent to continue the negotiations around the fundamental principles. I definitely agree with Mr. Popov that the status of Artsakh has been the most important principle of the conflict resolution, I can add – it has been and still is,” Aivazian said.

Aivazian noted that the 2020 November 9 statement is not a document of resolution. “It is an armistice, a document on ending the war, which includes some of the fundamental principles, but the conflict can’t be resolved because all fundamental principles haven’t been implemented, particularly the self-determination and status issue,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan