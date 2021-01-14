Armenian PM, Kazakh Ambassador discuss economic cooperation prospects

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received today Ambassador of Kazakhstan Timur Urazayev who is completing his diplomatic mission in Armenia, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

The PM thanked the Ambassador for the productive cooperation aimed at developing the Armenian-Kazakh relations. He highlighted constantly developing the bilateral ties and emphasized the fact of close partnership of the two countries also in the multilateral formats – in the EAEU, CSTO and CIS. According to Mr. Pashinyan, Armenia and Kazakhstan have a great cooperation potential in the field of economy.

Ambassador Urazayev thanked the Prime Minister and the Armenian government for the close partnership, assuring that he will invest all efforts in the future for the development of the Armenian-Kazakh friendly relations. The Ambassador said over the past five years the bilateral ties have constantly expanded in all spheres. As for the economic partnership, Mr. Urazayev said despite the COVID-19 pandemic the trade turnover volumes between Armenia and Kazakhstan have increased by 50% in 2020, which, according to him, is a good precondition for keeping and boosting the growth rates.

Issues relating to the economic cooperation prospects, Kazakhstan’s chairmanship priorities in the EAEU, as well as other regional topics were discussed during the meeting.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan