OSCE Chairperson-in-Office highlights settlement of NK conflict among 2021 priorities

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish foreign minister Ann Linde highlighted the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict while presenting the priorities of the Swedish OSCE Chairpersonship 2021 to the OSCE Permanent Council.

“We need to keep the resolutions of the conflicts in our region on the top of our agenda”, she said, mentioning the current crisis around Nagorno Karabakh, Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia and Belarus.

