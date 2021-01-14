Pashinyan holds consultations with representatives of different political forces

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan continues consultations with the representatives of political forces, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The PM met today with President of the Republic party Aram Sargsyan and President of the United Working party Gurgen Arsenyan.

During the meeting issues relating to holding snap parliamentary elections in 2021, returning the Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan and the economic development prospects were discussed.

Pashinyan listened to the opinions and approaches of the party representatives.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan