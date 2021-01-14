Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 January

Armenia eyes extension of trade embargo against Turkish goods

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia is now inclined to further extend the ban on imports of Turkish-made products, an embargo that came into effect January 1 for a 6-month term.

“At this moment we are inclined to extend the ban on importing Turkish products, if no such geopolitical changes happen which would make it impossible,” Armenian Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan said. “This is done to protect local products,” he added.

