Inflation in Armenia at targeted level, will not exceed 2-2.5%, says economy minister

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Inflation in Armenia is at the targeted level, in other words it will not exceed 2-2.5%, Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan told reporters after the Cabinet meeting, commenting on the increase of prices in the country.

“It is more targeted and there is considerably less inflation than it is in the neighboring and trading partner countries. Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Iran and Georgia have considerably higher inflation. The inflation in Armenia, thanks to the Central Bank, is at a very mild situation. The prices of some goods have drastically increased in the international markets and here Armenia cannot develop its own policy in order for the prices to decline in the world”, the minister said.

