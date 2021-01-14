‘Double-digit economic growth is my target’ – Armenian economy minister

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Newly-appointed minister of economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan’s optimism for economic development has not changed. “The double-digit economic growth is my target”, he told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

The minister, however, stated that there is nearly 20% decline in import, export and consumption spheres, and according to him, the economic decline in 2020 has been 8.5%.

At the same time, he noted that they have a long list of actions for stabilizing and developing the economy. “The issues on the government’s agenda aim at protecting the economic potential and creating better working conditions for the economic entities”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan