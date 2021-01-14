Three block-modular camps constructed in Artsakh for Russian peacekeepers

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Three block-modular camps have been constructed in Artsakh for the Russian peacekeepers.

The camps are stationed in Stepanakert, Getavan and Karakend, the Russian defense ministry reports.

Nearly 400 Russian peacekeeping troops have already been deployed to the block-modular camps.

Currently, works are underway for building 5 more such camps envisaged for the accommodation of over 540 servicemen.

The complete set of block-modular camp includes residential units, a gym, an officer's house, a bathhouse, a first-aid post, a dryer, a clothing cleaning room, a leisure room, a headquarters and an office, a storage room, a canteen, a kitchen, a grocery store, sanitary modules, a room for storing weapons, engineering equipment.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan