Armenian PM wishes success to Cabinet members in getting country out of crisis situation

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. During the first session of the Armenian government in 2021 Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wished success to all members of the Cabinet.

“I wish you all good luck in this difficult period in order to be able to properly fulfill our duties and get the country out of the crisis situation. For this purpose we need to make special efforts and bring a special mutual partnership and new governance quality to our country, to the Cabinet”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan