Armenian serviceman wounded as Azerbaijani military breaches armistice and opens gunfire at Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. A serviceman of the Artsakh Defense Army suffered a gunshot wound when Azerbaijani troops breached the ceasefire and opened gunfire at a military base of the Defense Army stationed in the central direction.

The Artsakh Defense Army said the victim is 20-year-old serviceman Vardan Kirakosyan. He was immediately taken to a military hospital and successfully underwent surgery for his wounds.

“His condition is assessed to be stable but serious. An investigation is underway to reveal details of the incident,” the Artsakh Defense Ministry said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan