URGENT: President Sarkissian hospitalized with coronavirus-related double pneumonia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian is hospitalized, his office said in a news release.

Sarkissian has COVID-19 and was being treated at home before being hospitalized.

“The disease still has a complicated course. President Sarkissian has the symptoms characteristic to this condition, including fever and double pneumonia.”

