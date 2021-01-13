More bodies retrieved from combat zones amid ongoing search operations in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Search and rescue teams looking for the remains of the Karabakh war victims have found the bodies of 7 servicemen in Fizuli and Jabrayil, as well as the section between Artsakh and the Syunik province, bringing the total number of retrieved bodies since the war ended to 1229, the Artsakh authorities said.

Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations spokesperson Hunan Tadevosyan told ARMENPRESS that they are now conducting search operations in Karintak, Mataghis and Talish.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan