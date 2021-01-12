Unblocking communications: Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan to lead trilateral task force from Armenian side

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The trilateral working group chaired by the Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Ministers with the purpose of unblocking all economic and transport communications in the region will be chaired from the Armenian side by Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, his office said in a news release.

The trilateral task force is being created in pursuance of a statement signed between Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan at the January 11 summit.

The working group, which will deal with the implementation of clause 9 of the 2020 November 9 statement between the Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani leaders, will hold its first meeting by January 30, 2021.

The results of the first meeting are expected to elaborate the primary directions of work in pursuance of clause 9 of the agreement, prioritizing railway and road communications, as well as define other agreed directions between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan