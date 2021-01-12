Russia receives US invitation to attend Biden inauguration

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The United States has sent an invitation to Russia to attend the inauguration of President Elect Joe Biden scheduled for January 20 in Washington D.C., the Russian Embassy in the US told TASS.

“We have received the invitation. Ambassador [of Russia in the US Anatoly Antonov] is expected to take part [in the inauguration ceremony]”, the diplomatic mission said.

The US presidential election was held on November 3. On December 14, the US Electoral College convened and confirmed Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s election victory. Biden’s inauguration ceremony is due on January 20, 2021.