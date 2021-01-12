COVID-19: No complications registered among volunteers in Armenia after getting Sputnik V vaccine

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. No complications were registered among the volunteers in Armenia who have been vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V against COVID-19, Deputy director general of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of Armenia Gayane Sahakyan said at a press conference in Armenpress, adding that she has also been vaccinated.

“We have received vaccine samples for 15 persons. In addition to the minister of healthcare, other persons, including me, have also been vaccinated. No complications were registered among anyone. Even the frequently spoken reaction – that redness may appear in the injection area, has not been noticed”, she said.

She said they have the work of clinical trials of Sputnik V according to which the efficiency after the first dose is 91.4%, but after the second dose it reaches 94%.

On November 21, 2020, Armenia received the Sputnik V samples against COVID-19, but the first batch of the vaccine will be delivered to the country either in the end of January or by mid-February.

