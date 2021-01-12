Kazakhstan’s ruling party Nur Otan wins parliamentary polls

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Kazakhstan’s ruling party Nur Otan secured victory in the January 10 elections to the lower house of parliament garnering 71.09% of the vote, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Konstantin Petrov said, reports TASS.

“Nur Otan party received 5,148,074 votes or 71.09%”, Petrov said.

Two other parties, the People's Party of Kazakhstan and the Ak Zhol Democratic Party, which received 9.10% and 10.95%, respectively, were also elected to the parliament. Another two parties garnered less than 7%.

Nur Otan will get 76 out of 98 seats in the lower house, the Mazhilis, while the People's Party of Kazakhstan and the Ak Zhol Democratic Party will have 10 and 12 seats, respectively, Petrov said.

Elections to the lower house of Kazakhstan’s parliament were held on January 10.



