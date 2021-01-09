Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 January

Chiefs of Armenian and Azerbaijani security services discuss exchange of POWs

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Armen Abazyan had a working meeting with Director of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan Ali Nagiyev in the neutral border zone adjacent to Yeraskh community of Armenia’s Ararat province, the Armenian National Security Service told Armenpress.

During the meeting issues relating to the exchange of prisoners of war and the search for the missing in action were discussed.

Communication on these topics continue.

 

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





