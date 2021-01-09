Indonesia: Sriwijaya Air plane missing shortly after takeoff

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. A Sriwijaya Air plane lost contact shortly after takeoff from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on Saturday, Deutsche Welle reports citing government spokesman Adita Irawati.

"The missing plane is currently under investigation and under coordination with the National Search and Rescue Agency and the National Transportation Safety Committee," Irawati said in a statement.

Flight tracking showed the flight path of flight SJ182 ending off the coast just north of Jakarta after losing altitude.

The flight last made contact at 2:40 p.m. (0740 UTC)

There were at least 59 on board, including five children and a baby, reported Indonesian newspaper Republika.

There were two pilots and four cabin crew on board, reported Indonesia's iNews.

The plane took off from Soekarno-Hatta Airport. It was heading to Pontianak.