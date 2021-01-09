Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 January

Russian de-miners clear 6.5 hectares of land in Artsakh in one day

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The specialists of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian defense ministry continue demining works in the territory of Nagorno Karabakh, the Russian defense ministry reports.

The Russian de-miners have cleared 6.5 hectares of land in one day.

So far, the engineering units of the Russian peacekeeping forces have already cleared nearly 446.4 hectares of land, about 165 km long roads, 618 buildings. 22,542 explosive devices were found and neutralized.

In the course of demining and clearing the territory of explosive objects in Nagorno Karabakh, Russian peacekeepers use modern robotic systems.

