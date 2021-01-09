Over 48,000 residents of Artsakh already back home

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. 225 people, who have left their homes in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) due to the recent war, have returned to the homeland in one day accompanied by the Russian peacekeepers and the military police, the Russian defense ministry reports.

So far, a total of 48,059 people have returned to Artsakh.

Russian peacekeeping contingent has been deployed in Nagorno Karabakh according to the November 10, 2020 decree of the Russian President.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan