Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 January

Over 48,000 residents of Artsakh already back home

Over 48,000 residents of Artsakh already back home

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. 225 people, who have left their homes in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) due to the recent war, have returned to the homeland in one day accompanied by the Russian peacekeepers and the military police, the Russian defense ministry reports.

So far, a total of 48,059 people have returned to Artsakh.

Russian peacekeeping contingent has been deployed in Nagorno Karabakh according to the November 10, 2020 decree of the Russian President.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration