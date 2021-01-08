Donald Trump will not attend Joe Biden's inauguration
YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump announced that he has no plans to attend the inauguration of president-elect Joe Biden, ARMENPRESS reports Trump wrote in his Twitter micro blog.
‘’To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.’’, Trump wrote.
