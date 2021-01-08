Azerbaijan denies information about building Turkish air base in its territory
19:54, 8 January, 2021
YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan has denied the information about building 3 Turkish air bases in its territory, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan announced.
''The information does not correspond to the reality'', it said.
There were reports in some Telegram channels that Turkey plans building air bases in Ganja, Lankaran and Gaballa.
