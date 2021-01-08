Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 January

Azerbaijan denies information about building Turkish air base in its territory

Azerbaijan denies information about building Turkish air base in its territory

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan has denied the information about building 3 Turkish air bases in its territory, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan announced.

''The information does not correspond to the reality'', it said.

There were reports in some Telegram channels that Turkey plans building air bases in Ganja, Lankaran and Gaballa.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration