6 more bodies of fallen troops found during search operations, says Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Bodies of 6 fallen servicemen were found during the search operations in the battle zones, in particular in the road leading from Tutakner to Khtsaberd in Hadrut region, the State Emergency Service of Artsakh told Armenpress.

“The dead servicemen have been identified. So far, a total of 1194 bodies have been found as a result of the search operations. Today the search operations continue in Hadrut, Jabrayil and Askeran sections”, the Service official said.

