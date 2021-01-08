Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 January

6 more bodies of fallen troops found during search operations, says Artsakh

6 more bodies of fallen troops found during search operations, says Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Bodies of 6 fallen servicemen were found during the search operations in the battle zones, in particular in the road leading from Tutakner to Khtsaberd in Hadrut region, the State Emergency Service of Artsakh told Armenpress.

“The dead servicemen have been identified. So far, a total of 1194 bodies have been found as a result of the search operations. Today the search operations continue in Hadrut, Jabrayil and Askeran sections”, the Service official said.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration