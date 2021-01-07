France ready to support efforts on releasing POWs, assisting Armenia’s economic development

YEREVAN, JANUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. France supports searching for ways for the long-term political settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the Élysée Palace reports citing the telephone conversation held between French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

“The head of state held a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Armenia. Macron expressed his determination to achieve long-term political solution (on the Karabakh conflict) following the October 9 agreement on ceasefire”, the Élysée Palace official reports, adding that the President expressed the readiness of France to support the efforts on releasing the prisoners of war, as well as on the economic development of Armenia.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron on January 6.

The parties discussed the humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh following the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan and the ways of overcoming the challenges. The Premier thanked the French President for his thoughtfulness and support provided during these challenging times for the Armenian people.