Armenian FM meets with Artsakh counterpart

YEREVAN, JANUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian has arrived in the Republic of Artsakh on a working visit, Foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook.

The Armenian FM has already met with newly-appointed Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan.

The two ministers signed a 2021 consultation plan between the Armenian and Artsakh foreign ministries.