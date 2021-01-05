Armenian President tests positive for COVID-19
15:34, 5 January, 2021
YEREVAN, JANUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has celebrated New Year holidays in London with family and grandchildren, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
On January 3 the President has underwent a successful leg surgery, however, he showed symptoms for the novel coronavirus. The result of his test for the coronavirus was positive.
The Armenian President will temporarily work remotely.
