Armenian President tests positive for COVID-19

YEREVAN, JANUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has celebrated New Year holidays in London with family and grandchildren, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

On January 3 the President has underwent a successful leg surgery, however, he showed symptoms for the novel coronavirus. The result of his test for the coronavirus was positive.

The Armenian President will temporarily work remotely.

 





