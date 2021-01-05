Armenian FM to depart for Artsakh on working visit
YEREVAN, JANUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian will depart for Artsakh on a working visit, the ministry told Armenpress.
During the visit the FM is scheduled to meet with the leadership of Artsakh.
