Armenian FM to depart for Artsakh on working visit

YEREVAN, JANUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian will depart for Artsakh on a working visit, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the visit the FM is scheduled to meet with the leadership of Artsakh.

 





