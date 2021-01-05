Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 January

9 more bodies found during search operations in Jabrayil-Hadrut directions

YEREVAN, JANUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. 9 more bodies have been retrieved from the battle zones, in particular during the search operations in Mekhakavan (Jabrayil)-Hadrut directions: 3 of them are civilians (two women, a man), the State Emergency Service of Artsakh reports.

So far, a total of 1184 bodies have been found as of January 4.

The search operations continue in Talish-Mataghis, Hadrut region and Fizuli directions.





