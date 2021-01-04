Nancy Pelosi reelected Speaker of US House of Representatives

YEREVAN, JANUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Democrat Nancy Pelosi has been reelected Speaker of the US House of Representatives as the 117th US Congress convened on Sunday, reports TASS.

The 80-year-old representative of the Democratic Party received the support of a majority of Congressmen. She defeated 55-year-old Republican Kevin McCarthy.

Pelosi has been elected speaker of the lower house for the fourth time: she held this post in the 116th Congress, and from January 2007 to January 2011 (110th and 111th convocations).