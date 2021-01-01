Italy's Osio Sopra comune recognizes Artsakh's independence
YEREVAN, JANUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Italy's Osio Sopra comune has recognized Artsakh's independence, ARMENPESS reports the Embassy of Armenia in Italy informed.
Osio Sopra is a comune (municipality) of 5,116 inhabitants in the province of Bergamo, Lombardy, Italy.
- 18:39 Artsakh's President starts New Year visiting frontline
- 16:03 Italy's Osio Sopra comune recognizes Artsakh's independence
- 00:01 PM Pashinyan issues congratulatory message on New Year and Christmas
- 12.31-12:07 Russian Ambassador congratulates Armenians and Russians on New Year
- 12.30-21:26 French Ambassador to Armenia congratulates Armenian and French peoples on New Year
- 12.30-19:26 Armenian, Russian FMs discuss bilateral and international agenda
- 12.30-19:11 PM Pashinyan continues consultations with political forces
- 12.30-17:44 Georgian President and PM congratulate Armen Sarkissian on New Year and Christmas
- 12.30-17:32 Armenian, Georgian FMs discuss regional issues
- 12.30-15:36 Artsakh authorities find more bodies of fallen troops in ongoing search operations
- 12.30-15:17 Armenian, Azerbaijani intelligence chiefs discuss PoW exchange at Moscow-mediated meeting
- 12.30-14:57 ‘There are opportunities ahead for a successful future’ – US Ambassador’s address to Armenian people
- 12.30-14:55 Writers’ Union of Armenia calls on Ukrainian counterpart to abandon politicization of culture
- 12.30-14:50 Artsakh President appoints new minister of education, science, culture and sport
- 12.30-13:54 Russian PM congratulates Armenian President on New Year and Christmas
- 12.30-13:38 French-Armenian soldier among three KIAs in Mali
- 12.30-13:21 Sputnik V: No unexpected reactions among vaccinated persons in Armenia
- 12.30-13:12 Ukrainian Union of Writers blacklists Armenian, Russian, Belarusian authors
- 12.30-13:03 Converse Bank branch service schedule during holidays
- 12.30-12:48 Putin congratulates Armenia’s President on New Year and Christmas
- 12.30-12:42 Opposition faction head meets with Mayor of Kapan
- 12.30-12:41 Lavrov comments on post-armistice Azeri attack on two villages in Artsakh
- 12.30-12:40 Russia’s Lavrov expresses readiness to organize meeting between Armenia, Azerbaijan over NK conflict
- 12.30-12:27 Russia reports 26,513 new cases of COVID-19 in one day
- 12.30-11:22 COVID-19: Armenia reports 582 new cases, 902 recoveries in one day
14:31, 12.25.2020
Viewed 4375 times Azerbaijan takes complete control over Kapan-Agarak road in Syunik Province - Mayor
09:55, 12.29.2020
Viewed 2536 times Azerbaijan bans international commission to conduct monitoring in monuments under its control
21:27, 12.25.2020
Viewed 1631 times PM Pashinyan invites opposition forces to hold consultations on snap elections in 2021
14:36, 12.25.2020
Viewed 1437 times Syunik village now only 100 meters away from Azerbaijani military positions, says Mayor
17:57, 12.28.2020
Viewed 1376 times Russia seriously concerned over deployment of foreign mercenaries in NK conflict zone during war