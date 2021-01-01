Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 January

Italy's Osio Sopra comune recognizes Artsakh's independence

YEREVAN, JANUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Italy's Osio Sopra comune has recognized Artsakh's independence, ARMENPESS reports the Embassy of Armenia in Italy informed.

Osio Sopra is a comune (municipality) of 5,116 inhabitants in the province of Bergamo, Lombardy, Italy.





