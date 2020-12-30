Armenian, Russian FMs discuss bilateral and international agenda
19:26, 30 December, 2020
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazian discussed with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov a number of bilateral and international issues, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Russian MFA.
The sides emphasized with satisfaction the high intensity of allied partnership in the passing year and confirmed the mutual readiness to continue in the same spirit in 2021.
