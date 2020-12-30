Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 December

Opposition faction head meets with Mayor of Kapan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Head of the opposition Bright Armenia faction of the Parliament Edmon Marukyan met with Mayor of Kapan Gevorg Parsyan, the party said in a news release.

The officials discussed in details the recent challenges and their determination to resist them.

It is reported that the ideas discussed during the meeting will become legislative initiatives and proposals for government decisions.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





