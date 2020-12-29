Tsarukyan expected to meet with Pashinyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Opposition leader Gagik Tsarukyan, the head of the Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK) has arrived in parliament where a meeting with the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is expected.

When asked by reporters about the topic of the upcoming discussion, Tsarukyan replied: “Nothing has changed in BHK’s stance.”

Earlier, the parliament majority leader Lilit Makunts (My Step bloc) had said that the prime minister will probably meet with the leaders of all three factions of parliament.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan