BHK’s Naira Zohrabyan removed as Chair of Human Rights Committee of Parliament

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Parliament removed MP Naira Zohrabyan from her position as Chair of the Human Rights Committee of Parliament over her remarks made earlier in December addressed namely to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan which was deemed insulting and humiliating.

The issue of removing Zohrabyan from the position was brought forward by the ruling My Step bloc.

78 lawmakers voted in favor and 4 voted against the motion in a secret vote.

The two opposition parties, the BHK – which Zohrabyan herself represents, as well as the LHK, boycotted the debate of the motion.

