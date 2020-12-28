Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 December

4 Armenian captives repatriated from Azerbaijan

4 Armenian captives repatriated from Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Four Armenian captives held in Azeri custody were repatriated at the mediation of Russia and the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Armenian Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan said on social media.

“Their families have already been notified on their return, and the captives are now under the supervision of doctors and will receive necessary medical and psychological assistance. The process of exchanging captives will continue,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration