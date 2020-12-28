4 Armenian captives repatriated from Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Four Armenian captives held in Azeri custody were repatriated at the mediation of Russia and the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Armenian Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan said on social media.

“Their families have already been notified on their return, and the captives are now under the supervision of doctors and will receive necessary medical and psychological assistance. The process of exchanging captives will continue,” he said.

