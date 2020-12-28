Artsakh President appoints new minister of economy and agriculture
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Ashot Bakhshiyan has been appointed minister of economy and agriculture of Artsakh, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
The respective decree has been signed by Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan on December 28.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
