Artsakh President appoints new minister of economy and agriculture

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Ashot Bakhshiyan has been appointed minister of economy and agriculture of Artsakh, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The respective decree has been signed by Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan on December 28.

