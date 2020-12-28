Artsakh strictly observes ceasefire: Defense Army on reports of resumed fighting in Hadrut

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. No unit, no servicemen of the Defense Army of Artsakh has participated in any operation on December 27 and 28, no shot was fired from the Armenian side, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh said in a statement, commenting on the Azerbaijani reports according to which an Armenian armed group has attacked the Azerbaijani forces.

“As we have stated hours before, we reiterate again that from yesterday up to this moment no unit and servicemen of the Artsakh Defense Army has participated in any operation, no emergency incident has taken place and no shot was fired from the Armenian side. In such circumstances, the statement released by the Azerbaijani defense ministry is nothing more than a propaganda provocation.

The Defense Army of Artsakh continues strictly observing the ceasefire regime”, the statement says.

Several Azerbaijani news outlets are reporting about alleged resumption of battles between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops near the village of Togh of the Hadrut region. The reports mention victims and wounded. Togh village is under the complete control of the Azerbaijani armed forces.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan