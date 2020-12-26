586 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. A total of 157.349 coronavirus cases have been reported in Armenia. 138.669 have recovered, ARMENPRESS was informed from the National Center of Disease Control and Prevention.

There 15.257 active cases. A total of 581.389 tests have been done.

586 new cases were confirmed on December 26, 854 patients recovered and 19 died.

Death rate is 2752. Another 671 who were tested positive for coronavirus, died of other causes.