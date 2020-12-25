Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 December

Henrikh Mkhitaryan named Player of the Year in Armenia for the 10th time

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Football Federation of Armenia announced the voting results of the Player of the Year 2020, the FFA reports.

Armenian National team captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan voted Player of the Year collecting 133 points. This is the 10th title for Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

FC Astana midfielder Tigran Barseghyan is in the second place with 79 points.

MSK Zilina midfielder Vahan Bichakhchyan is in the third place with 25 points.

 

 





