COVID-19: Armenia reports 621 new cases over past day

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. 621 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 156,763, the ministry of healthcare said today.

1049 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 137,815.

2866 tests were conducted in the past one day.

19 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 2733.

The number of active cases is 15,544.

The number of patients who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 671 (8 new such cases).

