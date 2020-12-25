4 more bodies retrieved, search operations continue - Artsakh authorities say

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Bodies of 4 more servicemen have been retrieved, 3 from the areas of Mataghis and 1 in the southern direction as search operations continue, spokesperson of Artsakh’s State Emergency Service Hunan Tadevosyan told Armenpress.

“As of now, the total number of bodies retrieved from the places where the military operations took place is 1073. On December 24 search operations were carried out in Mataghis section. Today these activities will continue in the southern section. Currently negotiations are underway. A group has already departed for Hadrut section”, he said.

