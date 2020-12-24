Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 December

PM Pashinyan meets with President Sarkissian

PM Pashinyan meets with President Sarkissian

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the interlocutors discussed issues related with the situation in the country, overcoming the challenges, security and protection of the border communities of Armenia, restoration of normal life in Artsakh and support measures provided by the Government of the Republic of Armenia.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration