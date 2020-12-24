PM Pashinyan meets with President Sarkissian

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the interlocutors discussed issues related with the situation in the country, overcoming the challenges, security and protection of the border communities of Armenia, restoration of normal life in Artsakh and support measures provided by the Government of the Republic of Armenia.