Argishti Kyaramyan appointed Deputy Chairman of Investigative Committee
20:05, 24 December, 2020
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Argishti Kyaramyan has been appointed Deputy Chairman of Investigative Committee, ARMENPRESS was informed from e-gov.am website.
Kyaramyan served as deputy head of the State Oversight Service and NSS Director during the period of 2019-2020. He was dismissed from the position of NSS Director on October 8.
