Argishti Kyaramyan appointed Deputy Chairman of Investigative Committee

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Argishti Kyaramyan has been appointed Deputy Chairman of Investigative Committee, ARMENPRESS was informed from e-gov.am website.

Kyaramyan served as deputy head of the State Oversight Service and NSS Director during the period of 2019-2020. He was dismissed from the position of NSS Director on October 8.





